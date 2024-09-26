Yemen not hesitate to support Lebanon against Israeli attack

In a televised address on Thursday, he condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, saying they aim to block Hezbollah from "supporting Gaza and the Palestinian people".

He said Israel's intensified aggression against Lebanon is "pre-planned aggression" that had been "in place for years" while asserting Hezbollah is "stronger than ever before".

“The Zionist enemy tries to use the same criminal method in Gaza in Lebanon, launch an all-out attack, martyr civilians and destroy their homes. This is while Hezbollah's role in supporting Gaza has become stronger and more influential,” he said.

Houthi said Hezbollah's achievements and victories show the resistance group’s pivotal role in Lebanon and Palestine and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“It is moral and at the same time in line with Lebanon's interests, because if the enemy achieves its goals in Palestine, Lebanon will definitely be exposed to Zionist attacks in the first place."

Drawing on the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, he warned any "ground operation in Lebanon will inflict heavy losses on the enemy and its inevitable result will be a great defeat".

"By the grace of God, Hezbollah inflicted the biggest losses on the Zionist enemy at a time when it did not possess the equipment and personnel it has nowadays. Hezbollah is now more powerful than ever, thanks to a stronger structure of fighting forces and a popular platform."

The Ansarullah leader added that Hezbollah's missiles could hit all parts of "Occupied Palestine".

Ansarullah is fighting Israel as part of the "Axis of Resistance", which includes Palestinian groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Lebanon's Hezbollah and several Iraqi groups.

Since November, Yemeni forces have targeted Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with drones and missiles in solidarity with Palestinians in the war on Gaza.

Houthi said Yemen's operations have turned the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea as well as the Gulf of Aden into "forbidden zones" for Israel and its sponsors.

Yemeni forces, he said, used 39 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as kamikaze drones in their last week’s operations against Israeli interests.

“We will never hesitate to support Palestine, Gaza in particular, as well as Lebanon and Hezbollah. We will cooperate with them," he said.

"As long as the aggression against Gaza continues, all support fronts will remain active, and US and Israeli attempts will never succeed to stop them.”

Houthi said Lebanese, Palestinian and other resistance fighters have taken up their positions on the basis of their faith and religious duties.

He said the most serious threats against the Muslim world are submission and subjection to the enemies.

"This is while the experience of Hezbollah has shown that the great victories, which have humiliated the Zionist enemy, could be obtained only in light of jihad, patience and self-sacrifice,” he said.

MA/Press TV