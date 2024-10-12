Genocide in Jabalia outcome of Israeli defeat vs Resistance

Reacting to the fresh crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime in Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas emphasized that the brutal action was the result of the regime's revenge on the defenseless Palestinian people after Tel Aviv's defeat against the Resistance.

In another crime, the occupying regime of Israel bombarded Jabalia refugee camp in north and al-Tuffah in east of Gaza Strip last night.

At least 25 Palestinians including several women and children were martyred and 42 others were injured in an Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp.

MA/6254295