Oct 6, 2024

Iran army chief:

If Zionists make mistake, they will receive stronger response

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has warned the Zionist regime again not to respond to Tuesday Iran's retaliatory missile attack, warning the regime it will receive a stronger response.

Attending a ceremony to commemorate former Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Hassan Nasrallah in Tehran on Sunday, "If the Zionists commit a crime in response to the answer we gave, they will surely receive a stronger and more destructive response."

He said that Iran will stick to its words as it has shown in the past.

"These days, you can see that even though they (the Zionists) say to themselves that they have eliminated top three ranks of Hezbollah, but you can also see that they received heavy blows from Hezbollah yesterday. It was the same the day before, and it will be the same tomorrow," the commander ofthe Iranian army added.

Gen. Mousavi continued to say that the Zionist regime will have to pay a heavy price for assassinating Hezbollah commanders, something that will be seen in near future.

