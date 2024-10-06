Iran at highest level of readiness to confront any threat: MP

Speaking in the session of the commission on Sunday, held with the participation of representatives of different organizations including the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Police Command, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC), Ebrahim Rezaei emphasized that all organizations and departments of the country are fully prepared to confront the enemy’s threat.

Certainly, any threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a harsh, quick and crushing response, and there will be no hesitancy in this regard, he added.

On Tuesday, Iran conducted the Operation True Promise 2 on Israeli regime in retaliation for Israel regime's targeted assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Haasan Nasrallah and senior IRGC commander, General Abbas Nilforushan.

