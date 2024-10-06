UNICEF reports Israel killed over 100 children in Lebanon

Additionally, 690 children have been reported injured during the last six weeks of the Israeli onslaught.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), UNICEF highlighted its efforts to provide emergency medical supplies and essential services to affected communities in Lebanon, WAFA News Agency reported.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocide campaign, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported, disregarding international warnings and UN resolutions.

