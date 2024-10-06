Iran's hypersonic missile to reach Israel within 4 minutes

The Israeli regime's Iron Dome, which proved to be incapable of intercepting the cruise missiles Iran used in Operation True Promise I, once again showed its ineffectiveness when it tried to counter Iranian-made Qadr and Emad ballistic missiles.

Although the Israeli regime allies' fighters were able to support the Zionists by firing interceptor missiles toward hundreds of cruise missiles and drones launched by Iran, in Operation True Promise II, the ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic missiles with a speed of Mach 14, made defense attempts of the Zionists and their supporters very ineffective, Iran newspaper wrote.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

