Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Israel among largest in history

“Iran has twice fired hundreds of missiles” towards the territories, he said of the retaliation in a video message that was released on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched 200 missiles toward Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforooshan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Back in April too, the country had fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the territories in an operation codenamed True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Netanyahu alleged that the regime “has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks — and we will do so.”

Tehran has vowed to respond to the potential repetition of the regime’s aggression against the country with multiple magnitude, targeting all of the regime’s infrastructures.

MP/PressTV