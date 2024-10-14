  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2024, 9:00 AM

Foreign Ministry:

Israel's assassination of Gen. Nilforooshan 'unforgiveable'

Israel's assassination of Gen. Nilforooshan 'unforgiveable'

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran says that the country would use 'all capacities' to hold Israel accountable for assassinating the senior IRGC general Abbas Nilforooshan.

Issuing a statement on Monday morning, the Iranian foreign ministry once again extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian nation, and General Nilforooshan's family.

The Zionist regime's history of crimes shows that appeasement against the aggressions and crimes of this regime causes it to become more violent and commit more crimes, the statement added.

The assassination of this senior Iranian military official is an illegal act and an unforgivable crime, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly use all its capacities to impeach and hold the Zionist regime accountable for committing this crime, the foreign ministry concluded.

Nilforoushan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran responded to the assassinations as well as the regime’s other atrocities against the Islamic Republic and other regional countries on October 1 by firing 200 ballistic missiles towards critical military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

MP/Spox. channel

News ID 222907

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Comments

    • frank chua 10:02 - 2024/10/14
      0 0
      Reply
      hezbollah now should also make the fight in israel soils, attacking northern israel town cities bases etc.. and sea attacks massively.... simultaneously launches hundreds of stealth drones of all types to inflicts very heavy damages casualties to jews.... and electronic warfares jam
    • frank chua PH 10:04 - 2024/10/14
      0 0
      Reply
      if israel forces are fortified in northern israel, hezbollah and its allies ground units can attacks invades in the golan heights deep in it, to make israel war complicated..... ask syria and iraq militias to join the massive fight and massive simultaneous bombardments....
    • frank chua 10:06 - 2024/10/14
      0 0
      Reply
      cant hezbollah simultaneously launches thousands of rockets and missiles, and hundreds of drones attacks into a israel city and town and bases and vital facilities etc.. overwhelms and concentrated attacks to Each city or town or bases etc... hamas can, why can;t hezbollah...
    • frank chua 10:08 - 2024/10/14
      0 0
      Reply
      even if hezbollah etc.would lose the war, at least, they must have inflicts very heavy damages casualties to jews, weakening israel, so when israel turn its eye on syria iraq iran yemen etc.. he would have already be weakens ....
    • frank chua PH 10:10 - 2024/10/14
      0 0
      Reply
      cant hezbollah use many many electronic warfares jammings , both car truck mounted and handhelds to jamm israel missiles drones tanks warships etc... ask all hezbollah Air defense units to Come out, to intercepts all israel aerial attacks, shoot down many many of israel air threaths.....

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News