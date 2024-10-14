Israel's assassination of Gen. Nilforooshan 'unforgiveable'

Issuing a statement on Monday morning, the Iranian foreign ministry once again extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian nation, and General Nilforooshan's family.

The Zionist regime's history of crimes shows that appeasement against the aggressions and crimes of this regime causes it to become more violent and commit more crimes, the statement added.

The assassination of this senior Iranian military official is an illegal act and an unforgivable crime, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly use all its capacities to impeach and hold the Zionist regime accountable for committing this crime, the foreign ministry concluded.

Nilforoushan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran responded to the assassinations as well as the regime’s other atrocities against the Islamic Republic and other regional countries on October 1 by firing 200 ballistic missiles towards critical military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

MP/Spox. channel