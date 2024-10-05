Major damage inflicted on Israeli bases by Iran missiles

Reporting on Friday, The Washington Post said that footage and images analyzed by it showed that at least two dozen of the missiles had made impact on at least three of the installations.

Twenty missiles struck the Nevatim airbase, in the southern Negev Desert, and three struck the Tel Nof base in the central part of the occupied territories, it said.

At least two missiles also landed near the headquarters of the regime’s Mossad spy agency in Tel Aviv, the report added, PressTV reported.

“Analysts told The Post the visuals were consistent with direct impacts on the bases rather than debris from intercepted missiles,” according to the report.

The paper said its findings raised questions about “the full scope of the damage [that has been done] to Israeli military bases” by the Iranian missiles.

The regime and the United States have, however, claimed that the projectiles had caused “minimal damage on the ground” with the Israeli military also claiming that its bases were “fully operational.”

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

MNA/