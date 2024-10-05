Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses

A report by WSJ says that Tehran used exclusively ballistic missiles traveling at greater speeds than cruise missiles for its recent attack. According to the WSJ estimates, Iran launched 180 missiles, and 32 of them reached the Nevatim air base in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

It admitted that some Iranian missiles managed to reach their targets.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

MP/