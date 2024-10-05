Israeli regime acknowledges Iran missiles hit two airbases

“There were several impacts in the center of the country, in civilian areas, and there were also impacts in airbases, in Nevatim and Tel Nof,” Hagari said , according to Times of Israel.

He says that Israel will respond to the attack of some 200 missiles, and it will be “with the method and in the place and time of our choosing, in accordance with the political echelon.”

On Tuesday, Iran conducted the large-scale Operation True Promise 2 on Israeli regime in retaliation for Israel regime's targeted assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Haasan Nasrallah and senior IRGC commander, General Abbas Nilforushan.

MNA