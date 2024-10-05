Iran, Armenia discuss developing parliamentary cooperation

In a meeting with their Armenian counterparts, a group of Iran's parliament members emphasized the need to develop parliamentary relations as the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries, pointing out the friendly relations and the progressing cooperation between the two countries in various dimensions.

The Armenian lawmakers stated that Iran is a special friend of Armenia, which helps peace in the region with a balanced policy.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia also appreciated Iran for its strong position regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia and the immutability of international borders.

Iran and Armenia agreed to develop parliamentary cooperation at various levels between friendship groups and specialized commissions of parliaments of the two countries.

