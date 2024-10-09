Armenian border guards to station at Armenia-Iran border

Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Press secretary for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, shared details about the results of the meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Baghdasaryan stated on her Facebook page that during the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the details of Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project and handed its brochure to the Russian president, Armen Press reported.

He emphasized that the narrative of the government of the Republic of Armenia concerning regional communications remains consistent in both closed and open formats.Prime Minister Pashinyan considers the results of the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation to be positive.

A wide range of issues were discussed, and concrete agreements were reached concerning the energy, education, and humanitarian sectors.An agreement has been reached that, starting January 1, 2025, the border guard troops of the Armenian National Security Service will also participate in the protection of the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Turkey state borders.

Additionally, the service at the checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border will be carried out exclusively by the forces of the Border Guard troops of the Armenian National Security Service.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude to President Putin for the service provided by the Border Guard troops of the Russian Federal Border Service at the border control point between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran since Armenia's independence.

