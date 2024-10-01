Iran, Armenia stress expanding mineral-industrial coop.

In a joint meeting held between Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak and minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, the two sides stressed the need to expand industrial-mineral cooperation between the two countries as well as removal of the logistics barriers facing the economic activists of the two states.

During his visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for participating in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Economic Summit, Iranian minister of industry met and held talks with the trade officials of Armenia and EAEU Summit.

Iran’s minister of industry pointed to the unique industrial and production capacities of Iran in various fields and noted that Iran is interested in having an active presence in Armenia’s infrastructural projects as well as transferring the technical know-how in the fields of mining and mineral industries.

Atabak invited Armenian minister of infrastructure to attend Iran Mining and Mineral Industries Exhibition in coming month and voiced Iran’s public and private sectors’ readiness to participate in various industrial and mineral projects of Armenia.

The minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

