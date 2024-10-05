Tehran to respond tougher if Israel takes more hostile steps

"We have been clear about any future developments. The chief of the Iranian General Staff, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, the foreign minister and even the president expressed the same position: if Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," the envoy pointed out in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

MP/