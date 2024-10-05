Hamas reacts to Ayatollah Khamenei Friday remarks

Referring to Friday's speech of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Hamas official stated that such positions support the Palestinian and Lebanese nation's resistance against Israeli aggression, especially in the shadow of international pressure and the US support for the occupying regime.

He noted that the True Promise Operation II was an important step against the escalation of aggression and genocide because it destroyed the pride of Netanyahu who thought that he could stop the Resistance by assassinating its leaders in Palestine and Lebanon.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

