"If enemy makes blunder, it will receive harsher response"

"The Zionists argue that they have destroyed Hezbollah by assassinating martyr [Hassan] Nasrallah and other commanders, but the events of the battlefield say that Hezbollah has become stronger and it is dealing heavy blow to the enemy every day," General Mousavi said in an interview with the Yemeni Al Masirah TV on Friday.

"We have lost an important person, but this does not mean that we give up, rather, the blood of the martyr strengthens our capabilities and the enemies will pay a heavy price for this crime," he added more about Martyr Nasrallah.

He added, "If the enemy makes a blunder by responding to the True Promise II operation, we will respond to them and hit them stronger and harsher."

He said that different Resistance forces in the region are more united than ever now.

"Ali Akbar Ahmadian", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, also told Al-Masirah that "If the Zionist regime acts against Iran and responds to our operations, it will undoubtedly receive a strong response."

The top Iranian security official also hailed the Yemenis for their support to the Palestinians.

