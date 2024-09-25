  1. Economy
SNSC chief, Gazprom CEO discuss energy cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and the CEO of Russian energy company Gazprom held a meeting in Tehran to discuss energy cooperation.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian energy company Gazprom, in Tehran on Tuesday, following agreements made during his recent trip to St. Petersburg for the BRICS summit.

During the meeting, Miller presented a report on negotiations and agreements with Iran in the energy sector, expressing satisfaction with the progress achieved in this regard.

Ahmadian, for his part, said that the SNSC's secretariat would continue to follow up on the agreements until the objectives set out by both countries in the energy sector are fully realized.

He also expressed hope that the agreed projects will be implemented as soon as possible with the cooperation of both sides.

