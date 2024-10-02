Putin’s special envoy meets Iran’s SNSC sec. for mutual talks

Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrentiev had visited with the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

During the visit, he expressed hope that Israel would have heard Iran's warning.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) rained down hundreds of missiles at Israeli positions in the occupied territories on Tuesday, responding to a series of terrorist attacks by the regime in recent weeks.

The IRGC issued two statements within a few hours, the first acknowledging reports of missile strikes against the Israeli regime and the second announcing that three military bases near Tel Aviv had been targeted.

MA/6245053