Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, condoled the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by attending the office of Hezbollah in Tehran.

Ahmadian also met with the representative of Hezbollah in Tehran.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday.

MNA/