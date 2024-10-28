Israel attack not affected Iran military power

Ali-Akbar Ahmadian attended the office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran and offered his condolences regarding the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, stressing the Resistance Front's victory in the confrontation with the Zionists and its supporters.

Emphasizing that the message of Martyr Sinwar will be more penetrating, his jihad will be more effective and his impact on the resistance of the Palestinian people will be more lasting, he said that today's field reveals the state of Resistance and the Zionist enemy has not achieved its goals after more than a year since the start of the war against the people of Gaza.

In response to the Zionist regime's aggressive action in attacking some military points in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan provinces, Ahmadian noted that the Zionist regime's aggressive action has not had a small effect on Iran's military power and the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains as before.

SD/6271433