Iran exports $6 bn agricultural products annually: official

Considering its high capacity in the field of grain production, Iran can become the hub of the region in this field in addition to developing trade and increasing the gross national product (GNP), Shahyad Abnar stated.

Speaking in the 4th edition of the international conference of “Iran Grain”, he added that Iran's capacity to export agricultural and food products is unique.

He put the capacity of the flour processing industry at 30 million tons, adding that this high capacity, in addition to meeting the domestic demand, can also meet the demand of neighboring states.

He put the annual export of agricultural products from the country at $6 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abnar said the private sector plays a leading role in the food industry and called on responsible officials in the current administration to remove trade barriers in this industry.

