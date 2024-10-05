  1. Economy
Iran exports $104 million medicines overseas in H1: IRICA

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iran exported $104.6 million worth of medicines in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.

In return, $1.1 billion worth of medicines was imported into the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) by 345 pharmaceutical companies, the report added.

In this period, 54,800 tons of goods, valued at $1.1 billion worth of different types of medicines, were imported into the country, showing a 3.76 percent and 4.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, IRICA continued.

More than 49,000 tons of different types of medicine, valued at $104.6 million, has been exported from the country between March 21 to September 21, 2024, registering a 15 percent and 19.7 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report added.  

