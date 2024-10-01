Iran’s exports to EAEU states up 16% in 5 months: IRICA

Mohammad Rezvanifar added that 2.2 million tons of non-oil products were exported from Iran to the five member states of the union from March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 35 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The deputy minister of economy further pointed out that $748 million worth of non-oil products were exported from the country to the five member states of the union, indicating a 16 percent up compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Among the five EAEU member states, Iran’s maximum non-oil products were exported to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Rezvanifar added.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) inked a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Islamic Republic of Iran in December 2023, implementation of which requires being ratified by the Iranian Parliament and also parliaments of the five member states of the union.

