Doha to host 10th Iran-Qatar Economic Cooperation Commission

The 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held to introduce Iran’s trade and economic achievements and capabilities.

Head of the International Center of Iran’s Ministry of Energy Mojtaba Akbari pointed to the joint meeting of the secretaries of Iran-Qatar Economic Cooperation, adding that the 9th edition of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in the course of visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Qatar.

He went on to say that all the provisions and paragraphs of the 9th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was reviewed with the participation of Qatari Secretary of the Commission and Deputy Minister of Industry Saleh Al-Mana.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the 10th Iran-Qatar Joint economic Cooperation commission will be held in early Iranian month of Azar (to start November 21) in Doha with the participation of Iranian economic activists and traders.

The Iranian secretary of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission added, “According to the planning made in this regard, it was decided that specialized workshops will be held on the sidelines of the 10th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission with the participation of the Iranian traders.”

