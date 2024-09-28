Zelensky not gained permission to strike deep inside Russia

The Ukrainian president posted a video to Telegram that says he presented the US with his "victory plan" during the trip to America.

"We have now tasked our teams to flesh out every step, every decision," he said in the video, TASS reported.

"Everything that is key for Ukraine, the partners now have on their table. Everything is being considered: the long range, a defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps about Russian assets."

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the United States was still discussing the possibility of allowing strikes deep inside Russia with Western weapons, even though the Pentagon expressed a view that the move would not likely bring strategic benefit to Kyiv. The Times suggested that Zelensky would return from the United States without an approval for such strikes.

