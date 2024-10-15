Nicaragua's Ortega sees Zelensky as 'spawn of Hitler'

"He is yet another Nazi, a 'spawn of Hitler', who wants to pull NATO into a war with the Russian Federation," he said in his speech, Televised by Canal 6.

According to Ortega, Hitler also believed that his attack on the USSR would be successful, but he underestimated the resilience of the soviet people, according to TASS.

"And so Hitler’s fate was sealed, because the Russian people are heroic and courageous. They heroically resisted, defended themselves and fought until they defeated the Nazis," the Nicaraguan leader underscored.

In September, Ortega expressed his confidence that Russia would defeat what he called fascism in Ukraine.

MA/PR