Russian forces engaged in clashes in Ugledar center: report

"Our troops have advanced to the city center. Intense fighting continues, with our assault forces already in the central area," Rogov said, adding that the Russian military has their control zone in several parts of the city, Sputnik news agency reported.

Igor Kimakovsky, the adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, has said that Ukrainian military were attempting to withdraw their strike groups from Ugledar, which was surrounded by Russian troops, and the rotation of enemy units was nearly impossible.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the United States was still discussing the possibility of allowing strikes deep inside Russia with Western weapons, even though the Pentagon expressed a view that the move would not likely bring strategic benefit to Kyiv. The Times suggested that Zelensky would return from the United States without an approval for such strikes.

MA/PR