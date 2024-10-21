US announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

"Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase its support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of a presidential aid package of $400 million for ammunition, military equipment, and weapons for Ukraine," Austin said, UNITED24 MEDIA reported.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit on October 21.

Previously, on October 18, Zelenskyy stated that the United States would provide "large" packages of military assistance to Ukraine in the coming months, as part of one of the points in Ukraine’s Victory Plan.

