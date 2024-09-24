US plans to announce more military aid for Ukraine

The US is going to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million as soon as Wednesday, TASS reported, citing several unidentified US officials.

According to one official, the package is likely to include air-to-ground munitions for F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for HIMARS. In other items, there will be patrol boats and armored vehicles, along with 155mm rounds, 105 mm rounds and TOW anti-armor missiles.

The package is still being finalized and could change, according to the officials. The equipment will be provided from American military stockpiles.

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.

