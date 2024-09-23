Pezeshkian to hold bilateral meetings with 20 heads of states

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will hold meetings with about twenty heads of state, including; the President of Türkey, the King of Jordan and the President of France in New York, Sanaei wrote on his X account.

Many meetings will also be held with residents and media managers, think tanks and representatives of religions, as well as several meetings with Iranians living in America, he added.

Pezeshkian is visiting New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

