Iranian, Swiss presidents meet in NY for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Presidents of Iran and Switzerland met and held talks in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd met and held talks on the sidelines of the 79th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interests.

Earlier in this day, President Pezeshkian met and held talks with the chief executives and managers of senior US media outlets, Elders Group and the president of the European Council Charles Michel.

The Elders Group  is an international non-governmental organization of public figures noted as senior statesmen, peace activists and human rights advocates. The group describes themselves as "independent global leaders working together for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet".

