Pres. Pezeshkian meets European Council chief in New York

President Pezeshkian, who has traveled to New York for participating in the 79th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), met and held talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss bilateral talks and the issues of mutual interests.

President Pezeshkian will hold bilateral meetings with about twenty heads of states during his three-days visit to New York, Mehdi Sanaei was appointed as Deputy for Political Affairs of the Iranian Presidency Office said.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

MNA