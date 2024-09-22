Hezbollah attacks Rafael defense company in north of Haifa

Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance, and in response to the brutal killing of the Zionist enemy in various areas of Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Resistance combatants targeted military-industrial complexes including Rafael company.

RAFAEL is one of Israeli reigme's three largest defense companies, with 10,000 employees and numerous subcontractors and service providers.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

