Hezbollah attacks Israeli missile base with guided missiles

Issuing a statement on Saturday afternoon, Hezbollah said that it has attacked an Israeli air and missile base in Birya with guided missiles.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Minutes ago, local sources in Lebanon reported a fresh set of Israeli airstrikes against the Arab country.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/SNN channel