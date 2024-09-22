  1. Politics
Ghalibaf offers condolences over martyrdom of Hezbollah Cmdr.

Ghalibaf offers condolences over martyrdom of Hezbollah Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has extended his condolences over the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqeel.

Ghalibaf offered his condolences to the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday, a day after Aqil was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a residential area in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

The Iranian speaker said in his message that the despicable and terrorist act by the Zionist regime once again showed its helplessness and inability to confront the brave combatants of the Resistance Front in Palestine and Lebanon.

He also said that Hezbollah will undoubtedly continue its support of the Palestinian people until the end of the Gaza war and the final victory of the Palestinian nation.

