Hezbollah attacks Israeli Air Force Ramat David airbase

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah said that its combatants attacked the Ramat David airbase on Sunday with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their courageous and honorable Resistance, the statement said.

It added that the attack was also a response to repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various regions of Lebanon and resulted in the deaths of many civilians.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/TSN channel