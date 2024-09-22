Over 100 missiles fired from Lebanon toward occupied lands

The Zionist media reported on Sunday that Hezbollah carried out an unprecedented missile attack against the northern areas of the occupied territories.

They reported widespread fires in the occupied area of Kiryat Bialik.

The media added that it is not yet clear whether Hezbollah's attack was the main response or just the beginning of this process.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 41,390 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the occupation’s military on both occasions.

