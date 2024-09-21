Israel renews attacks on southern Lebanon

In a fresh act of aggression against Lebanon, the Israeli regime carried out airstrikes on the villages of Hanine and Rmaych in the south of the Arab country.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Dozens of people, including several children, were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday. Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was also martyred in the Israeli strike.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

