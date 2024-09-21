Hamas stands with Hezbollah in Ibrahim Aqil martyrdom tragedy

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, issued a statement and offered its condolences to Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon for the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil.

Hamas announced that they stand with the Lebanese people in this tragedy.

Hamas had previously praised Lebanon's Hezbollah for standing with the oppressed Palestinian nation and especially the people of Gaza against the Zionist enemy.

Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was martyred in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Dozens of people, including several children, were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday.

