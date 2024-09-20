Hezbollah launches missile attacks on Israeli espionage bases

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy on the villages and homes of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah forces on Friday targeted a military headquarters of the Zionist regime, the Resistance movement said in a statement.

In another statement, Hezbollah said that it has attacked an Israeli espionage center in Mishar with Katyusha missiles.

Hezbollah forces also targeted the Israeli enemy's air observation and operation headquarters in Meron base with dozens of missiles.



The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6231097