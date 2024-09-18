Grossi visits exhibition of Iran's nuclear achievements

Iran has made significant progress in various fields of the nuclear industry, including radiopharmaceuticals, stable isotopes as well as agricultural and medical industries, which are on display, Grossi was quoted as saying on Wednesday as he visited Iran’s pavilion on the sidelines of the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Austrian capital Vienna, PressTV reported.

He also expressed hope that Iran will continue to make further nuclear achievements.

Iran has stepped up nuclear work since 2019, after former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), clinched under his predecessor Barack Obama.

Tehran started to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA in a series of pre-announced and clear steps after witnessing the other parties' failure to secure its interests under the agreement.

Iran says it will continue to cooperate with the IAEA to resolve disputed issues surrounding its nuclear program, rejecting media reports and statements by Western government officials suggesting Tehran is not willing to cooperate with the UN nuclear agency because it has not benefited from the JCPOA.

