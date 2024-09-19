Iran, Burkina Faso sign MoU in Vienna to boost mutual coop.

The MoU was signed between Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation of Burkina Faso in line with boosting cooperation in the field of activities of peaceful nuclear industry.

This cooperation document covers various fields including research and educational activities as well as the projects that the two countries will agree on them, the report added.

