  1. Technology
Sep 19, 2024, 7:02 PM

Iran, Burkina Faso sign MoU in Vienna to boost mutual coop.

Iran, Burkina Faso sign MoU in Vienna to boost mutual coop.

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and Burkina Faso inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday on the sidelines of the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) .

The MoU was signed between Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation of Burkina Faso in line with boosting cooperation in the field of activities of peaceful nuclear industry.

This cooperation document covers various fields including research and educational activities as well as the projects that the two countries will agree on them, the report added.

MA/6230131

News ID 221535
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News