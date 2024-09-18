Iran hosts ’50 years nuclear technology in Iran’ in Vienna

The “Story of Achievements, 50 Years Nuclear Technology in Iran” Exhibition was held in Vienna in four topics of atomic power plants, research reactors, nuclear fuel cycle and the use of radiation.

In the course of holding “Story of Achievements, 50 Years Nuclear Technology in Iran” Exhibition, the experts of the nuclear industry presented the latest achievements of Iran’s nuclear program in four categories of the nuclear power plants, research reactors, nuclear fuel cycle and application of radiations as well as production of nuclear fuel and waste management.

Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami visited the trend of organizing the important event in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.

