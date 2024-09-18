Yemen expresses solidarity with Lebanon over blasts

In the wake of explosion of pager devices in Beirut, the Yemeni Armed Forces stated their solidarity with the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon, saying that the cowardly attack of the Zionist regime will go beyond the political position.

Yemeni Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer said.

This heinous crime committed by the Zionist regime gives a legitimate and appropriate right to respond to the courageous and valiant resistance of Lebanon, he wrote in a post on his X account.

He also emphasized that Yemen's solidarity with Lebanon and its courageous resistance will not be limited to a political position.

A number of pager devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday evening. According to the statistics announced by the Lebanese health minister, 11 people were martyred and more than 3,000 people were injured in this cyberattack operation.

