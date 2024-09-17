Iran, Russia discuss boosting coop. in nuclear safety system

Mohammad Reza Kardan, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran held talks with the head of the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor), AlexanderTrembitsky on Tuesday in Vienna on the sidelines of the 68th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

The meeting was held in a bid to deepen cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the areas of industrial and nuclear safety as well as environmental monitoring.

At the meeting, Iran's proposal to create a network of nuclear regulatory bodies of BRICS member states was welcomed by the Russian side.

The proposal is to be discussed at the upcoming summit of foreign ministers of BRICS member states.

The 68th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September 2024 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Vienna, Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA Member States will consider various issues.

