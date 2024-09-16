Iran, Russia nuclear chiefs meet in Vienna

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami held a meeting with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, in Vienna at the permanent representative office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria on Monday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues of peaceful nuclear cooperation, including Bushehr power plants two and three phases, and discussed the agreed cooperation schedule.

Eslami is Austria to attend the 68th IAEA General Conference that is being held on September 16 – 20, 2024.

KI/ISN1403062616987