Moscow hosts 3rd Summit of BRICS Energy Ministers

The third summit of BRICS senior energy experts was held with the participation of Director of Supervision and Control of Electricity Market of Iran Electricity Network Management Company Iman Rahmati and Director General of Foreign Trade Department of Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) Mehrdad Eghlimi and Director General of Ministry of Energy for Transmission and Distribution Affairs Abdolsaheb Arjmand.

The meeting of the BRICS energy ministers is being held in Moscow on September 24-25.

The agenda of this summit is focused on the two main topics of approving the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and BRICS Research Arm (ERCP) as well as setting the energy ministers' statement.

The final text of the statement is supposed to be approved by the energy ministers and their representatives on September 26.

The BRICS Youth Energy Agency and BRICS energy research cooperation are among the other programs being held on the sideline of this summit and Iranian representatives will also be actively present.

"As per tradition, delegates from government agencies and business and expert communities from many countries will meet to discuss the current state and development prospects of the Russian and global energy sector, including their digital transformation and the enhancement of their efficiency and environmental safety. A specialized exhibition of equipment and technology for the fuel and energy sector is of utmost interest," the telegram, published on the Kremlin website on Monday, said.

