Yemen vows to continue support for Gaza against Israeli raids

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday marking the Birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Sana’a where thousands of Yemenis had gathered.

He said the recent Yemeni missile attack was part of the fifth phase of escalation against Israel.

Houthi stressed that anti-Israel operations will continue until the regime ends its Gaza genocide and the siege on the territory.

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and blockade on Gaza persist. Our stance remains firm until Palestine is cleansed from the clutches of occupation,” he said.

“Muslims must remain steadfast and resilient in facing difficulties and challenges. Muslims should be upright, diligent, and swift in fulfilling their responsibilities,” Houthi said.

“We affirm our people's steadfast stance in their principled struggle against tyranny and arrogance,” he stated.

“Today's operation was carried out with a high-tech missile, bypassed enemy systems, and covered a distance of approximately 2040 km as part of the fifth phase of escalation,” he said.

“Our forces continue their operations at sea against ships linked to the Zionist, American, and British enemies, and these operations are successful and highly impactful,” Houthi said.

“We remind our Islamic nation of the religious duty to support the Palestinian people,” he concluded.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Yemeni army attacked Tel Aviv with a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

The Israeli military has confirmed the attack, admitting that its defense systems were unable to intercept the missile.

AMK/PressTV