Hezbollah reacts to Yemen's missile attack on Tel Aviv

Hailing Yemen's anti-Zionist operation, Hezbollah said that the attack achieved its goals with high precision and in complex military conditions and showed the weakness of the Zionist regime.

This brave decision is a real sign of the united positions of the Resistance in supporting the Palestinian nation, it added.

The Resistance Axis adheres to the continuation of supporting the oppressed and heroic Palestinian nation until the end of the Israeli oppression and the cessation of genocide and crimes in the land of Palestine, it concluded.

Yemen hit Tel Aviv, in central occupied Palestine, with a ballistic missile on Sunday morning penetrating all Israeli air defense systems.

Some reports by Israeli media suggest that the missile hit an area near an airport in Tel Aviv.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

MP/6226431